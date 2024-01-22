Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Soros Empire is Dying - Nepotism Grants Power to Alex Soros, a PROVEN IDIOT
channel image
Recharge Freedom
327 Subscribers
68 views
Published Yesterday

Alex Soros, son of evil financier George Soros, went on a world economic forum panel and proved himself to be a stuttering mumbling idiot. He did not even know that checks and balances are written into the US Constitution, and try to come up with something profound. The Soros empire will die with him. #alexsoros #nepotism #georgesoros #woke


Keywords
racismus constitutionwokegeorge sorosdiversitynepotismstupidityworld economic forumequalitywefchecks and balanceswoke daarbitragealex sorossoros daarbitrage opportunityshorting the english pound

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket