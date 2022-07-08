CPS Has Child Detained, 4 Months In ER: Hospital Staff Pleads For Help, Imprisoned And Abandoned

Stew Peters Show.





They are coming for your children.





Taquella Tyson has had her children STOLEN from her by CPS after a false accusation that her children were being neglected.





After undergoing their required steps for proving her competency as a parent, that apparently STILL wasn’t good enough for them.

Taquera Tyson joins to spread awareness of her situation, and to get as much exposure as she can!





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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