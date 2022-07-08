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CPS Has Child Detained, 4 Months In ER: Hospital Staff Pleads For Help, Imprisoned And Abandoned
High Hopes
High Hopes
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Stew Peters Show.


They are coming for your children.


Taquella Tyson has had her children STOLEN from her by CPS after a false accusation that her children were being neglected.


After undergoing their required steps for proving her competency as a parent, that apparently STILL wasn’t good enough for them.

Taquera Tyson joins to spread awareness of her situation, and to get as much exposure as she can!


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CONTACT INFO TO PRESSURE OFFICIALS:

Debra Webb 910-277-2500 ext 3370 work phone 910-852-1996 [email protected]

April Snead Dss Director 910-277-2500ext 3371 [email protected]

April Martin 910-277-2500 Ext 3392


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1bgfrf-cps-has-child-detained-4-months-in-er-hospital-staff-pleads-for-help-impris.html


Keywords
lifeculturecpsdetainedfalse accusationerimprisonedabandonedhospital staffstew peterschildren stolentaquella tysonchildren neglected
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