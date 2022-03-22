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Graphene Oxide DEEP Dive [EMF FIELDS, 5G and TESLAPHORESIS]
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307 views • March 22, 2022
Graphene Oxide DEEP Dive [EMF FIELDS, 5G and TESLAPHORESIS]
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Sources:
[GRAPHENE IN VACCINES] NANOTUBES ASSEMBLE! RICE INTRODUCES TESLAPHORESIS (WORKING EXAMPLE).
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uTdl6HTYQ6Ij/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo
https://www.roxytube.com/v/2SJ4EO
GRAPHENE REACTING TO EMF FIELD FROM A CELL PHONE - THIS IS WHAT'S IN THE (((COVID-SHOTS)))
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yykCCp8hJ0Es/
GRAPHENE-OXIDE & UNKNOWN MOVING ELEMENTS FOUND IN CHIROMAS (FLU) INJECTION VIAL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uTdl6HTYQ6Ij/
GRAPHENE OXIDE ... UNIVERSITY EXPERIMENT PRODUCES "SELF ASSEMBLY" WHEN PUT IN AN ELECTRIC FIELD!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QYOQQmbmj2He/
WHAT DID THEY INJECT INTO YOU?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hzTz73ZuXM5F/
5G ACTIVATING GRAPHENE OXIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xOImbrlJNQjz/
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Sources:
[GRAPHENE IN VACCINES] NANOTUBES ASSEMBLE! RICE INTRODUCES TESLAPHORESIS (WORKING EXAMPLE).
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uTdl6HTYQ6Ij/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo
https://www.roxytube.com/v/2SJ4EO
GRAPHENE REACTING TO EMF FIELD FROM A CELL PHONE - THIS IS WHAT'S IN THE (((COVID-SHOTS)))
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yykCCp8hJ0Es/
GRAPHENE-OXIDE & UNKNOWN MOVING ELEMENTS FOUND IN CHIROMAS (FLU) INJECTION VIAL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uTdl6HTYQ6Ij/
GRAPHENE OXIDE ... UNIVERSITY EXPERIMENT PRODUCES "SELF ASSEMBLY" WHEN PUT IN AN ELECTRIC FIELD!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QYOQQmbmj2He/
WHAT DID THEY INJECT INTO YOU?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hzTz73ZuXM5F/
5G ACTIVATING GRAPHENE OXIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xOImbrlJNQjz/
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