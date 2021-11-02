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WHISTLEBLOWER : FEMA CAMPS PLAN TO HUMANELY EXECUTE YOU - WHAT DID YOU SAY IS IN THESE VACCINES
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453 views • November 02, 2021
WHISTLEBLOWER : FEMA CAMPS PLAN TO HUMANELY EXECUTE YOU - WHAT DID YOU SAY IS IN THESE VACCINES ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T0ylq9RBQfiL/
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Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-info_ASYsleYBjts7zVX.html/list/yGRpq6atKPr8SVs
Pedogate (3) https://www.roxytube.com/watch/enter-the-pizza-gate-bold-new-pedogate-documentary-part-1_QTDIbZyqQpvgGoS.html/list/Jk17Rj7rewEuzVc
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T0ylq9RBQfiL/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-info_ASYsleYBjts7zVX.html/list/yGRpq6atKPr8SVs
Pedogate (3) https://www.roxytube.com/watch/enter-the-pizza-gate-bold-new-pedogate-documentary-part-1_QTDIbZyqQpvgGoS.html/list/Jk17Rj7rewEuzVc
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