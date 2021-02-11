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Charles Montesquieu: Architect Of Republics - Episode 25 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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10 views • February 11, 2021
Charles Montesquieu--the French Political Thinker and Philosophe--was a huge influence for good on the USA Framers. Though he was not a Founder of the American Republic, his philosophy of government, in particular the separation of powers that he put forward, was a key framework adopted by the Founders of the United States of America.
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