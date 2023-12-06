Ole Dammegård - layer peeling of reality

Ole Dammegard, the code breaker is back again for another round. We talk about how someone may try to find the truth in this world. To understand what's happening and that there is indeed a global agenda.
This is a good talk for someone unaware of the reality we live in, how the world really works, and the plan for our future. A lot of talks on this show are speaking to someone who already understands all of this, but the most effective way to change the world is to get the 95% of the world that doesn't understand, to know it.
Ole Dammegard is just the man for the job. Ole has spent 43 years of his life investigating the global situation and has predicted 68 world events with the understanding of how these elites that rule our planet work, and what they want.
Support Ole Dammegard : https://lightonconspiracies.com
