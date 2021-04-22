© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VACCINE INJURY : ANGELIA DESELLE - PFIZER VACCINE | BRANT GRINER (SON)
Follow
4
Share
Report
727 views • April 22, 2021
These videos and photos are taken from Brant Griner's FB page. His mom, Angelia Deselle will appear with Kirsti Simmonds and Shawn Vidiella on a (to be released) episode of The Highwire. Stay tuned, as I'm sure that episode will break viewing records.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/brant.griner.7
The Highwire : https://thehighwire.com
Source : https://www.facebook.com/brant.griner.7
The Highwire : https://thehighwire.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.