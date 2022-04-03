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Mariupol Refugees
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90 views • April 03, 2022
Anyone who still believe the US news after WMD's and the "Afghan Papers", is nothing but a useful idiot to the elites.
"More than 110,000 people have been evacuated from Mariupol to the east, Russian officials say. However, the mayor of the embattled city says that Ukrainians are being abducted and forcibly deported – with Western media supporting Ukraine’s position. RT investigates the claims." - RT News
"More than 110,000 people have been evacuated from Mariupol to the east, Russian officials say. However, the mayor of the embattled city says that Ukrainians are being abducted and forcibly deported – with Western media supporting Ukraine’s position. RT investigates the claims." - RT News
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