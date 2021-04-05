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PCR test and Big Pharma in court - lawyers accuse!
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180 views • April 05, 2021
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The whole Covid-19 story brings the prosecutor out to step up to the plate.
Responsibly, "Lawyers for Enlightenment" have moved on to fight with more contemporary - as it were - tougher tactics. Together with the tormented people, they are grabbing the famous bull directly by the horns: Beforehand, they demonstrated the total fundamental fallacy, or fraud, of the PCR test. And this together with truly "pharma-lobby-independent luminaries" from all necessary backgrounds: high-level virologists, epidemiologists, microbiologists, physicians, etc. They will put together a case that they will file in the courts. Others like Dr. Reiner Füllmich and Rocco Galati in Canada, with a host of others. have already filed lawsuits.
The evil people behind this hoax pandemic - in order to shut down the world economy, and to pave the way for global 'vaccination' of an experimental gene altering injection, at the behest of those who want to cull the population and introduce a one world government will NOT get away with it. Those who are starting to put the wheels in motion from a legal stance, are far brighter and talented. The Cabal's lackeys don't realise who they are coming up against.
The whole Covid-19 story brings the prosecutor out to step up to the plate.
Responsibly, "Lawyers for Enlightenment" have moved on to fight with more contemporary - as it were - tougher tactics. Together with the tormented people, they are grabbing the famous bull directly by the horns: Beforehand, they demonstrated the total fundamental fallacy, or fraud, of the PCR test. And this together with truly "pharma-lobby-independent luminaries" from all necessary backgrounds: high-level virologists, epidemiologists, microbiologists, physicians, etc. They will put together a case that they will file in the courts. Others like Dr. Reiner Füllmich and Rocco Galati in Canada, with a host of others. have already filed lawsuits.
The evil people behind this hoax pandemic - in order to shut down the world economy, and to pave the way for global 'vaccination' of an experimental gene altering injection, at the behest of those who want to cull the population and introduce a one world government will NOT get away with it. Those who are starting to put the wheels in motion from a legal stance, are far brighter and talented. The Cabal's lackeys don't realise who they are coming up against.
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