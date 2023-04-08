Why I am Bearish on America for the First Time in My Life

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From the election of a mayor in Chicago to the left of Lori Lightfoot, to the abolishment by Soros DAs of peoples rights to protect themselves, to the GenZ generation which will flood the institutions with woke acolytes hypnotized by communist philosophy, I am very bearish on America, and don't know how this shit will be righted.#woke #bearish #america
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