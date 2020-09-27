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A WORLD RULED BY EVIL [2015] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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174 views • September 27, 2020
On the daily news we see war, disease, poverty, and man pitted against man. We see billions of impoverished people, displaced by power brokers. We see the super-rich getting richer. Many simply watch this news without understanding it or even trying to. They don't know the bigger picture, the truth about what is really happening out there. The truth is, what happens out there, affects us all - and all of these world events are happening, not by chance, but by design. All of our lives are being affected by just a few men who are members of an elite group. Their ancestors plotted and schemed just as they are doing today. They affect all levels of society from lawmakers and enforcers, to religious and political leaders, to movie makers and media moguls, as well as industrial giants and pharmaceutical billionaires. Through clever manipulation, marketing, propaganda and force, they control the world, but they aren't the politicians you're thinking of because most often the politicians are pawns themselves. Instead, these people are members of a long line, a golden thread through history that stretches back thousands of years and can be traced through their own bloodline. Welcome to the world of a very real and powerful secret society.
Note: This video does contain some good information, but also be weary of the disinformation concerning Freemasons, Jewish Zionists, the Illuminati, Science, and Evolution. Anyone that has done much research at all on these three groups, as well as Science and Evolution, will quickly see that disinformation. Remember to use discernment, and don't throw out the baby with the bathwater when doing TRUTHER Research.
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: This video does contain some good information, but also be weary of the disinformation concerning Freemasons, Jewish Zionists, the Illuminati, Science, and Evolution. Anyone that has done much research at all on these three groups, as well as Science and Evolution, will quickly see that disinformation. Remember to use discernment, and don't throw out the baby with the bathwater when doing TRUTHER Research.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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