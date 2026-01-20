Amplifying the Pro-Life Message - Mark Roepke - Freedom Alive® Ep170

Mark Roepke built the podium and ran the sound system in front of the U.S. Supreme Court when it was announced in 2022 that the High Court had finally overturned the Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey abortion decisions. As a child born as a result of rape, this day made a deep impact on Mark that he will never forget. Mark shares his powerful story and how he literally amplifies the pro-life message on Capitol Hill.

