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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0037 - Danny Oliver Michael Davis - 2nd report on death sentence
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40 views • March 30, 2021
Danny was in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on Arden Way checking on a report of a suspicious vehicle, when Bracamontes shot him, before fleeing the scene. He led cops on a chase into Auburn,CA, before getting into a shootout, which left Michael dead. His wife surrendered, while Bracamontes was found hiding nearby.
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