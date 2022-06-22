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https://gnews.org/post/p9va8748
06/20/2022 Dr. Ryan Cole: My biggest concern is that the COVID-19 vaccine would induce permanent organ damage in people. Vaccinate children with COVID-19 vaccine is nothing short of child abuse. Don’t touch them