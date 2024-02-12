Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Feb 9, 2024
As the European farmer’s revolt gains powerful momentum, Dutch MP, Rob Roos, joins Del with his take on why the EU is placing these strict restrictions on European farmers in the guise of climate activism. He breaks down the reasons behind the pushback of European farmers and the elimination of rights looming for everyday citizens under the guise of climate change.
#RobRoos #FarmerProtests
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4cfixc-mep-rob-roos-calls-out-globalists-at-eu-commission.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.