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DOOR TO DOOR JABS! - They Are About To FORCE Vaccinate People! - It's Happening!
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24629 views • December 07, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the unfortunate news that we are going into a full fledged global tyranny even worse than we are already witnessing. Austria, Germany and many other countries are calling for forced vaccination, door to door.
As we've reported previously, Italy has been threatening to do door to door jabs and mandate that every person MUST get the jab. This was bound to happen. From free donuts to holding people down and killing them, this is the natural growth of tyranny on full display.
In the next few months we can easily see this all go into full effect.
Meanwhile, massive fines are being given in Italy, Australia, Greece and other countries. Utah has social credit and vaccine passports on their new driver's license. Canada is calling for people to be jabbed to do driving tests to get their license.
Meanwhile, men, women and children including countless athletes are dropping dead from heart attacks, strokes, cancer and strange neurological disorders following the jab and the mandates continue.
This is evil and we must stand up now.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the unfortunate news that we are going into a full fledged global tyranny even worse than we are already witnessing. Austria, Germany and many other countries are calling for forced vaccination, door to door.
As we've reported previously, Italy has been threatening to do door to door jabs and mandate that every person MUST get the jab. This was bound to happen. From free donuts to holding people down and killing them, this is the natural growth of tyranny on full display.
In the next few months we can easily see this all go into full effect.
Meanwhile, massive fines are being given in Italy, Australia, Greece and other countries. Utah has social credit and vaccine passports on their new driver's license. Canada is calling for people to be jabbed to do driving tests to get their license.
Meanwhile, men, women and children including countless athletes are dropping dead from heart attacks, strokes, cancer and strange neurological disorders following the jab and the mandates continue.
This is evil and we must stand up now.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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