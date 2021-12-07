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DOOR TO DOOR JABS! - They Are About To FORCE Vaccinate People! - It's Happening!
World Alternative Media
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24629 views • December 07, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the unfortunate news that we are going into a full fledged global tyranny even worse than we are already witnessing. Austria, Germany and many other countries are calling for forced vaccination, door to door.
As we've reported previously, Italy has been threatening to do door to door jabs and mandate that every person MUST get the jab. This was bound to happen. From free donuts to holding people down and killing them, this is the natural growth of tyranny on full display.
In the next few months we can easily see this all go into full effect.
Meanwhile, massive fines are being given in Italy, Australia, Greece and other countries. Utah has social credit and vaccine passports on their new driver's license. Canada is calling for people to be jabbed to do driving tests to get their license.
Meanwhile, men, women and children including countless athletes are dropping dead from heart attacks, strokes, cancer and strange neurological disorders following the jab and the mandates continue.
This is evil and we must stand up now.

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinetruthnwoconspiracygreeceitalyaustriamandatevoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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