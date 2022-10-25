THE SECRET PLACE OF GOD REVEALED-PSALM 91

PSALMS 91

PSALMS 91:1

1 ¶ He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.

PSALMS 91:2

2 I will say of the LORD, [He is] my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.

PSALMS 91:3

3 Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, [and] from the noisome pestilence.

PSALMS 91:4

4 He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth [shall be thy] shield and buckler.

PSALMS 91:5

5 Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; [nor] for the arrow [that] flieth by day;

PSALMS 91:6

6 [Nor] for the pestilence [that] walketh in darkness; [nor] for the destruction [that] wasteth at noonday.

PSALMS 91:7

7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; [but] it shall not come nigh thee.

PSALMS 91:9

9 ¶ Because thou hast made the LORD, [which is] my refuge, [even] the most High, thy habitation;

PSALMS 91:10

10 There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.

PSALMS 91:11

11 For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.

PSALMS 91:12

12 They shall bear thee up in [their] hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.

PSALMS 91:13

13 Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder: the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet.

PSALMS 91:14

14 Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.

PSALMS 91:15

15 He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I [will be] with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him.

PSALMS 91:16

16 With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.