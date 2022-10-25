THE SECRET PLACE OF GOD REVEALED-PSALM 91

PSALMS 91
PSALMS 91:1
1 ¶ He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
PSALMS 91:2
2 I will say of the LORD, [He is] my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.
PSALMS 91:3
3 Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, [and] from the noisome pestilence.
PSALMS 91:4
4 He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth [shall be thy] shield and buckler.
PSALMS 91:5
5 Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; [nor] for the arrow [that] flieth by day;
PSALMS 91:6
6 [Nor] for the pestilence [that] walketh in darkness; [nor] for the destruction [that] wasteth at noonday.
PSALMS 91:7
7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; [but] it shall not come nigh thee.
PSALMS 91:9
9 ¶ Because thou hast made the LORD, [which is] my refuge, [even] the most High, thy habitation;
PSALMS 91:10
10 There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.
PSALMS 91:11
11 For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.
PSALMS 91:12
12 They shall bear thee up in [their] hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.
PSALMS 91:13
13 Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder: the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet.
PSALMS 91:14
14 Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.
PSALMS 91:15
15 He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I [will be] with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him.
PSALMS 91:16
16 With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.
