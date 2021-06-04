This is the Model” – Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano Speaks Out after Arizona Audit Tour

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This is INCREDIBLE.
Senator Doug Mastriano: Myself, Sen. Cris Dush, and Rep. Rob Kauffman met with our counterparts in The House and Senate today. They gave us the legislative perspective on this audit: why they’re doing it and how they got here. Then after that, we got a tour of the audit and they went through the process of how they protect people’s privacy, how they ensure chain of custody and how this is a free and transparent process. I gotta tell you: I’m Impressed. This is a model for any audit in any nation or the world.
This audit is so secure, transparent, and organized that other states want to duplicate the process.