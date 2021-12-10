European Parliament Member: Australia Doesn’t Need NO-COVID Strategy, It Needs No-Pressure Strategy

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12/05/2021 Christine Anderson, Member of the European Parliament supports Australians’ fight against the vaccine mandate and calls for people all over the world to stand up against their government transforming free and democratic societies into totalitarian regimes by enforcing vaccine mandates