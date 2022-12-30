Revelation 13:5 ...and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.

I recorded this video on December 29, 2020, and Donald J Trump has refused to concede the 2020 American federal election. The federal election occurred on November 3, 2020. It has now been a total of 56 days since the election, and Trump has shown no signs of admitting defeat.





The federal electoral college convened on December 14, 2020, and cast their votes. Votes are going to be counted on January 6, 2021. Will Trump declare martial law between now and then, as recommended to him by General Flynn? Will Trump somehow make a return comeback in the 2024 American federal election? Will Trump peacefully exit the Oval Office come Wednesday, January 20, 2021? Let's review a biblical passage about the beast/lawless one.





Revelation 13:5

King James Version

And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies, and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.





