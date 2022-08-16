Doctor mocks the NON-VAXXED and predicts his own death by VAXX (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/dfce7d18-4dc0-4360-80b7-05d711ced37f
Giovanni Coan
24 giugno 2017
A tutti i no-vax: non cominciate nemmeno
a discutere con me.
Giovanni Coan
June 24, 2017
To all the no-vax: don't even start
arguing with me.
Giovanni Coan
30 novembre 2021 alle ore 13:42 - . a
Tanto morirò entro l'estate.
C
Facciamo così, noi vaccinati abbiamo
favorito la sperimentazione e Big Pharma,
e secondo i vostri studi scientifici
moriremo tutti entro la prossima estate.
In virtù di questi pochi mesi che ci restano,
potreste evitare di rompere i coglioni?
Quando non ci saremo più,
sarete i padroni del pianeta piatto.
Grazie.
Giovanni Coan
November 30, 2021 at 13:42
I'll die by the summer anyway.
Let's do this, we vaccinated have
favored experimentation and Big Pharma,
and according to your scientific studies
we're all going to die by next summer.
By virtue of these few months that we have left,
could you avoid busting your balls?
When we're gone,
you will be the masters of the flat planet.
Thank you.
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidbc/4366
Mirrored - Boot Camp