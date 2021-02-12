© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Simplicity that is in Christ - Bruce Tyson - 2 Corinthians 11:3
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • February 12, 2021
God's way is simple. It might seem over your head, but it isn't. Using Satan's deception of Eve as a model, Apostle Paul fears Satan will corrupt us from the simplicity that is in Christ. Bruce Tyson expounds on 2 Corinthians 11:3. You can read this message at: https://brucetyson.com/the-simplicity-that-is-in-christ/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.