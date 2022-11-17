Rescue the Fosters with Sylvia and KK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Thank you all for supporting the show! Please subscribe on Bitchute,
Brigheton and Rumble. Follow Patriot Strong on telegram @
t.me/PatriotStrongPodcast Support the sponsors with the links below and
If you feel led to make a donation to the show you can Venmo me
@PatriotStrong My Pillow Hi friends! I wanted to share something with
you that I know you'll love. Right now over at mypillow.com
Mike is offering some of the BEST and deepest discounts ever. You can
open these discounts and more by using my code "STRONG" at checkout or
by visiting www.mypillow.com/STRONG
- My personal favorites are the towels, pillows (I'm a white level) and
the slippers which are made with three layers of foam and padding!
Website: mypillow.com/Strong
Code: STRONG Dr. Stella - You need to stock up on all the supplements
to help get you and your family through the winter. Find everything you
need and more at drstellamd.com
and use my code Patriot Strong to save 5% My Patriot Supply Food
inflation is on the rise. Get ahead of the game put your mind at ease.
It's as easy as ordering a Patriot Bucket from My Patriot supply! Long
term storage lasting up to 25 years easy! 2,000 cal/day Website: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6523844.159d5d