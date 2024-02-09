Create New Account
Left Coast News Olympia Watch; Inmate Perks, Gun Rights, Property Tax & More!
SB5427 Hate Crime Hotline to Sideshow Bob

SB5906 Opioid Epidemic

SB 6021 Tablets for Prisoners and more

SB5981 Early Release & Rental Assistance for Juvenile's

SB5893 Gate Money Increase for Inmates

SB5770 Property Tax Limit Repeal

SB5444 More Gun Free Zones

HB2384 & 2485 Traffic Camera's

