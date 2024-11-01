"DIRECTIVE" QUESTIONS

When I saw "allow" I mean "allowed to be ordered to".

I have questions... And I'm not trying to suggest anything. I'm just wondering if we can get some clarity...

#1. Under what circumstances can US military be ordered to fire apon Americans? There is a directive so, what are the parameters?

2. If this is normal, how long has this been in effect and why?

3. Everyone in America already has the right to defend themselves so why would troops need a directive for just that?

I realize this is supposedly a "routine" thing according to reports. So... Why is that? And why were we led to believe that was against the law then? This also places law enforcement and military hand in hand in MANY civilian circumstances...

So, my next question then is, how long has this co-mi gling been going on... Sind it's "normal"...

I THINK ITS SAFE TO SAY THAT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DID NOT KNOW THAT... unless I missed it this whole time? So what is Posse Comitatus then? I'm not pointing fingers... I. Just going off reports from the release of the "Directives" and then the "fact checkers" reasoning that this is completely normal and kinda just a formality... So, can we ft a few answers? And how are you guys feeling about this?