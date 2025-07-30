BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CRYPTO SCAM EXPOSED | The BLAZE Rug Pull
Bunny the Scampyre Slayer
Bunny the Scampyre Slayer
52 views • 1 day ago

I am not accusing any individual of criminal behaviour.

Due to the anonymous nature of the blockchain, it is impossible to determine who owns the addresses shown.

You are invited to examine the evidence and draw your own conclusions. 


UK & US Copyright Disclaimer:

This video includes material used under the doctrine of "fair dealing" as provided for in the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 (UK), and "fair use" under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976 (USA). Fair dealing and fair use allow the use of copyright material for purposes such as criticism, review, commentary, and/or educational purposes, accompanied by sufficient acknowledgement of the original works. This video is presented for non-commercial, educational, and/or critical purposes in line with fair dealing and fair use guidelines. 


#BLAZE #BlazeDogBased #Scam #Scammer #Scammers #Crypto #CryptoScam #CryptoFraud #Fraud #Fraudster #Basescan.org #Blockchain #DOJ #CryptoCrime #BlockchainForensics #RugPull #ScamAlert #Archetype #DavidBeaudry 

blockchaindojcryptofraudscamblazearchetypescammersscammercryptoscamfraudsterblazedogbasedcryptofraudbasescancryptocrimeblockchainforensicsrugpullscamalertdavidbeaudry
