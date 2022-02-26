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PSEC - 2022 - PSEC Crew Speaks With TLBtalk CEO | 02 of 02 | 432hz [hd 720p]
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0 view • February 26, 2022
Remember, you're not allowed to question the Covid Reich. The Branch Covidian Cult wants you to know that the holy divine preist class of "experts" knows all, sees all, and is immune from all human flaws and failings. So to question, is to blaspheme. To blaspheme, is to sin against their god. To sin against St. Fauci. To sin against all that is holy. This is the new Roman Empire and dissent shall not be tolerated.
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