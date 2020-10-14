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Democrats Sell Fear While Trump Sells Hope
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7 views • October 14, 2020
Jesse Lee Peterson exposes the difference between the positivity coming from conservatives and the negativity coming from Democrats. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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