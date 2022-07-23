Riding across Canada to raise awareness (The Cara McMinn story)

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Cara McMinn is a brave woman who embarked on a journey to raise awareness to vaxxine injuries and collect stories from people who suffered from the kill jabs they are still mandating in Canada!
A BIG thanks to Kek vest for setting this stream up and doing his best under the circumstances
And God bless Cara McMinn for her intestinal fortitude and stamina to ride all this way to make a difference for people being unjustly ignored by the system that poisoned them!
You can reach Cara or donate at
[email protected]