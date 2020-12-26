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THE PLOT TO STEAL AMERICA - 12/23/2020
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243 views • December 26, 2020
The President tweeted this video out on 12/23/2020 and within hours the full version of the video was removed and flagged by youtube as a violation of their guidelines. Youtube obviously doesn't want the truth to get out. In any case, I have it so you can ignore the youtube warning cover and click on it at will. Give it a look and judge for yourself. ~JT
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