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INSANE: SCHOOLS SECRETLY RANDOMLY TESTING KIDS WITH NO SYMPTOMS
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50 views • October 30, 2021
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INSANE: Schools Secretly Randomly Testing Kids With NO Symptoms https://rumble.com/vodli7-insane-schools-secretly-randomly-testing-kids-with-no-symptoms.html
Quote: "Our children have become science experiments and medical test subjects for the sick and deranged tyrannical sociopaths in government. Karen Kingston reported to "The Stew Peters Show" that her ASYMPTOMATIC son was tested for COVID, but the story gets even more alarming. Get Dr. Zelenko's AMAZING Treatment: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
INSANE: Schools Secretly Randomly Testing Kids With NO Symptoms https://rumble.com/vodli7-insane-schools-secretly-randomly-testing-kids-with-no-symptoms.html
Quote: "Our children have become science experiments and medical test subjects for the sick and deranged tyrannical sociopaths in government. Karen Kingston reported to "The Stew Peters Show" that her ASYMPTOMATIC son was tested for COVID, but the story gets even more alarming. Get Dr. Zelenko's AMAZING Treatment: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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