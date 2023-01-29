Create New Account
LOOK UNTO JESUS!
LOOK UNTO JESUS! IF WE LOOK UNTO THIS WORLD, WE WILL FALL AND LOOSE OUR FAITH AND OURSELVES! IF WE LOOK INSIDE OURSELVES, WE WILL EMBRACE SELFISHNESS AND OUR LIFE WILL REVOLVE AROUND WHAT OUR SINFUL FLESH DESIRES AND WANTS BUT IF WE LOOK UNTO JESUS... HEBREWS 12:2 Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.

