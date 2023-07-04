Storm Tracker Eric Jayjack | Violent Tornado Hits Homes Near Didsbury, Alberta, Canada.

CANADA DAY BRINGS A FIERXE FRIEND TO THE CENTRAL ALBERTA REGION.
Storm Tracker Eric Jayjack
‘Big tornado forming about to touch down.’
Published by
GODSSLEEPERCELLS
July 2nd, 2023.
