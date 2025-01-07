BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LifeWave Body Reset Including 18 Day Tummy Reduction
Be The Light
Be The Light
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 3 months ago

When I did a 30 day body reset after about 6 months of using X39 patch, I lost just over 10 inches overall.  Plus the amazing thing is that I gained 1 inch of muscle in my arm that I lost mobility in do to a prior shoulder injury.


To learn more about X39 patch go to http://www.ThisIsItInfo.com

Purchase Enrollment Kits: https://www.lifewave.com/lisa77/enrollment/packs

Select at least Core: Add the following to your kit:  X39, Aeon, Glutathione, SP6, & Carnosine


Anyone who signs up I will forward you more detailed information about the body reset patches I used.


If you want to sign up as a Preferred Customer here is a cart for the Body Reset patches

Just select to become Preferred Customer to get discount pricing.  You do have to make a monthly subscription order.  That can just be the X39 patch (which is set up in this auto populated cart).

https://linktr.ee/lisaks


Disclaimer: These patches are not intended to TREAT, PREVENT or CURE any disease. We do not claim heal, cure, treat or diagnose nor do we offer protocols. The suggestions mentioned here do not replace the diagnosis and treatment by a qualified licensed healthcare professional. We strongly recommend you consult your doctor concerning any specific health challenge or treatment you require. No medical claims are being made with the suggestions here. Intended for Human Use Only.

Keywords
stressliversleepboneinflammationjointsno drugscollagenathleteaeonglutathionepatchlifewavex39carnosinetummy reduction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy