My Thoughts On Marijuana | Responding to Your Comments! | Doctor Mike

We are back at it responding to your comments and questions via this monthly video series. I love reading and responding to your comments and as you can tell I'll jump into the comments section with a reply or a heart quite often. If one of the questions I answered was not detailed enough or you want more info on the subject please let me know so that I can make a dedicated video giving you all of the info!



A couple favorite questions/comments from this video are



1) What's the deal with recreational marijuana



2) Should I create Merch?



3) Should I start a PO box?



4) Why is it bad to say "quiet" in a hospital?



5) How to increase your height naturally?



6) Is it normal to talk during my sleep?



7) Tongue depressors?



8) Cardio without legs?



9) What are Roxy and bear upto?



Doctors are traditionally unreachable and I want to change that. So hop into this video’s and any other of my video’s comment section and ask dr mike! I want to see your username pop up on my next responding to comments video.



If you have an idea of something you want me to cover in depth, please let me know because I take your requests seriously. We will be back with more Medical Drama Review Series in a couple of weeks so please submit more names of shows/episodes you'd like for me to watch. Love you all!



- Doctor Mike Varshavski