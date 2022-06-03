Catherine Engelbrecht to whistleblowers: We Will Protect You with our last breath!

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Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips Present on True The Vote’s Methodology and Findings to Arizona Joint Legislative Hearing
For nearly two hours, members of the Arizona House and Senate heard testimony outlining True the Vote’s investigation into ballot trafficking in the 2020 General Election. Engelbrecht and Phillips addressed several common “fact checks” of 2000 Mules and provided an update on their work with local, state and federal law enforcement.
Watch the full hearing -
https://rumble.com/v16z0k3-arizona-senate-hearing-may-31-2022.html?mref=2hzb1&;mrefc=8
https://truethevote.org
https://truethevote.locals.com/upost/2221359/we-will-protect-you