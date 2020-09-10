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Goosey Swan
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19 views • September 10, 2020
This follow-on video with the six growing cygnets shows the strange attachment made my a goose that can't help but stay close to the swan family. Occasionally one of the swan parents would chase it away and once the goose acted aggressively in return. The goose had no mate and seemed to need a close relationship with the cygnets possibly through a maternal desire to protect. The music nicely matches the mood of the wetland: Claude Debussy (1862-1918), "Prelude A L'Apres-midi D'un Faune" (Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun).
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