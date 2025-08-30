Aqui faltan dos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Herencia de la Bomba de Cataño y en homenaje a Canario, el gran bailador de las Carreras en Loíza. [A9.1] ¿Sabes cómo se llama el paso básico que viste el el vídeo?
Escucha el tema completo:
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/track/74wGWOeWmzG3483J2Oha0F?si=BoIHFxXKRmmBwm1c6VmQqQ
Apple Music
https://music.apple.com/us/album/aqu%C3%AD-faltan-dos/1518356462?i=1518356463
@V_jigante
Instagram | Telegram
V-jigante
Spotify | Apple Music | Amazon Music | Deezer
#bombapr #puerto rico #jibaro #vejigante