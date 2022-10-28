Pro-life activist among 11 facing federal indictment for peaceful rescue speaks out

LifeSiteNews senior correspondent Jim Hale sits down with Heather Idoni, one of the “Nashville 11” pro-life activists recently hit with federal indictments by the pro-abortion Biden administration. Idoni shares her side of the story and describes what brought her into the pro-life movement over 30 years ago. Her witness and dedication to the most innocent is a testament to the Christ-like love that is the foundation of the culture of life.



To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Heather_Idoni_102822

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Heather_Idoni_102822

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten