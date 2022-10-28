Pro-life activist among 11 facing federal indictment for peaceful rescue speaks out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LifeSiteNews senior correspondent Jim Hale sits down with Heather Idoni, one of the “Nashville 11” pro-life activists recently hit with federal indictments by the pro-abortion Biden administration. Idoni shares her side of the story and describes what brought her into the pro-life movement over 30 years ago. Her witness and dedication to the most innocent is a testament to the Christ-like love that is the foundation of the culture of life.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Heather_Idoni_102822
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Heather_Idoni_102822
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten