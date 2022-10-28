Pro-life activist among 11 facing federal indictment for peaceful rescue speaks out

LifeSiteNews senior correspondent Jim Hale sits down with Heather Idoni, one of the “Nashville 11” pro-life activists recently hit with federal indictments by the pro-abortion Biden administration. Idoni shares her side of the story and describes what brought her into the pro-life movement over 30 years ago. Her witness and dedication to the most innocent is a testament to the Christ-like love that is the foundation of the culture of life.
