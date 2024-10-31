© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Church Leadership and Civic Responsibility: A Call to Action The Role of Faith in Politics"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 6 months ago
In this enlightening interview with George Barna, we delve into his latest study revealing a concerning trend: record numbers of Christians are choosing not to vote in the upcoming election. Barna discusses the key findings, including the factors contributing to this voter apathy, such as disillusionment with candidates and a perceived lack of representation. We explore the implications for the church and society, and the critical role that faith leaders can play in encouraging civic engagement among their congregants. Join us as we unpack these insights and consider how Christians can reclaim their voice in the political arena.Show more
Follow us on:
Twitter/X: https://x.com/peter_demos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeterDemosOfficial
Website: https://www.peterdemos.org/
Show less
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.