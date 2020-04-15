© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rand Paul: Constitution doesn’t allow Trump to be ‘ultimate regulator of our lives’
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • April 15, 2020
by Caitlin Yilek | April 14, 2020 02:01 PM
Rand Paul: Constitution doesn’t allow Trump to be ‘ultimate regulator of our lives’
by Caitlin Yilek
| April 14, 2020 02:01 PM
Print this article
00:06
Infinity:0NaN
Sign up for News from Washington Examiner
Sen. Rand Paul dissented from President Trump’s claim that he has “total” authority over states.
Source: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/rand-paul-constitution-doesnt-allow-trump-to-be-ultimate-regulator-of-our-lives
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Rand Paul: Constitution doesn’t allow Trump to be ‘ultimate regulator of our lives’
by Caitlin Yilek
| April 14, 2020 02:01 PM
Print this article
00:06
Infinity:0NaN
Sign up for News from Washington Examiner
Sen. Rand Paul dissented from President Trump’s claim that he has “total” authority over states.
Source: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/rand-paul-constitution-doesnt-allow-trump-to-be-ultimate-regulator-of-our-lives
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.