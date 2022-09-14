https://gnews.org/post/p1kyofff0
09/13/2022 China’s economic outlook dims as consumer market slumps. Investors have little expectations for Chinese consumption recovery in the short term. Overseas brokerage firms also had to adjust their previous growth forecasts for the CCP this year.
