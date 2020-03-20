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COVID19: The Great Psyop of the 21st Century
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108 views • March 20, 2020
Info of which we are well aware, includes invaluable details and sequence of events that these traitors who pose as the US government have used for a century to bring in a One World Totalitarian Socialist Government ...and it looks like it is currently coming to pass.
All part of the script, kids. Pray for the strength in the name of Jesus Christ. We're just along for the ride. No fear. God bless.
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healthsocialistgovernmentworld orderpsyopworld governmenttotalitarianone world ordercoronaviruscovid19wuhanvirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy