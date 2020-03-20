© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID19: The Great Psyop of the 21st Century
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • March 20, 2020
Info of which we are well aware, includes invaluable details and sequence of events that these traitors who pose as the US government have used for a century to bring in a One World Totalitarian Socialist Government ...and it looks like it is currently coming to pass.
All part of the script, kids. Pray for the strength in the name of Jesus Christ. We're just along for the ride. No fear. God bless.
All part of the script, kids. Pray for the strength in the name of Jesus Christ. We're just along for the ride. No fear. God bless.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.