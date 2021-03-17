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2021-03-17 - Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen - The Fourth Wave of Covid - Coronavirus pandemic, anti lockdown protests and freedom
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61 views • March 22, 2021
Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen
They say we're in the third wave of the Covid pandemic. I say there will be a fourth wave, and more will follow. Anti lockdown protests are spreading from country to country. Is this the new normal? And what about your freedom?
They say we're in the third wave of the Covid pandemic. I say there will be a fourth wave, and more will follow. Anti lockdown protests are spreading from country to country. Is this the new normal? And what about your freedom?
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