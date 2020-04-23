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HOT-MIC Moment, from the Press Corps - Just prior to a Presidential COVID Briefing
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53 views • April 23, 2020
Originally downloaded from YouTube Channel
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Was the second such exposure of the COVID Pandemic in the timeline (Even though it appeared widespread FIRST, before the CNN coverage) of events.
THIS is the video that the AP tried to debunk very shortly after its release, by stating it being "taken out of context". The weakest link in a counter-argument! Anyone who understands the English language well enough, would be more than capable of determining for themselves WHAT was said, and HOW it was to be interpreted.
See and listen for yourself, and then decide.
An accompanying link to an article which further dismisses the fraud: https://www.infowars.com/this-kills-covid-19-hysteria-la-confirms-death-rate-of-0-16574999/
Uploaded here to keep it visible and publicly available.
Was the second such exposure of the COVID Pandemic in the timeline (Even though it appeared widespread FIRST, before the CNN coverage) of events.
THIS is the video that the AP tried to debunk very shortly after its release, by stating it being "taken out of context". The weakest link in a counter-argument! Anyone who understands the English language well enough, would be more than capable of determining for themselves WHAT was said, and HOW it was to be interpreted.
See and listen for yourself, and then decide.
An accompanying link to an article which further dismisses the fraud: https://www.infowars.com/this-kills-covid-19-hysteria-la-confirms-death-rate-of-0-16574999/
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