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NIGHT SHADOWS 06012022 -- Satan 2, Gog-Magog, Moneypox, Jab, China, Israel, Iran, the Sun
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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151 views • June 02, 2022
The Bible warns us that America-Babylon is the FIRST NATION to be destroyed in a totally unexpected attack, which says in ONE HOUR Babylon is destroyed by fire. The latest warnings coming from Russia via their TV media indicate that Russia will use her Satan 2 missiles and destroy America, per Ezekiel 38/39 - the "land of unwalled villages" that is to Israel's and Russia's FAR NORTH, over the poles. THIS ATTACK COMES AT A TIME LEAST EXPECTED. Meanwhile, the Monkey Pox fear and panic is building, just as we have warned. Then we have the SUN and its very anomalous behavior, then crop warnings AROUND THE WORLD as we enter into the time of Jacob's trouble and more headline news...

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