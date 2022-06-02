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NIGHT SHADOWS 06012022 -- Satan 2, Gog-Magog, Moneypox, Jab, China, Israel, Iran, the Sun
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151 views • June 02, 2022
The Bible warns us that America-Babylon is the FIRST NATION to be destroyed in a totally unexpected attack, which says in ONE HOUR Babylon is destroyed by fire. The latest warnings coming from Russia via their TV media indicate that Russia will use her Satan 2 missiles and destroy America, per Ezekiel 38/39 - the "land of unwalled villages" that is to Israel's and Russia's FAR NORTH, over the poles. THIS ATTACK COMES AT A TIME LEAST EXPECTED. Meanwhile, the Monkey Pox fear and panic is building, just as we have warned. Then we have the SUN and its very anomalous behavior, then crop warnings AROUND THE WORLD as we enter into the time of Jacob's trouble and more headline news...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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