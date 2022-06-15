Canadian pilot says 'individual action' is required to successfully fight COVID tyranny

Captain Greg Hill, pilot for a major Canadian airline and co-founder of Free 2 Fly, describes how Trudeau's COVID mandates have made life incredibly difficult for unjabbed travelers and airline workers. Note: This episode was recorded prior to Canada suspending the air travel vaccine mandate.





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