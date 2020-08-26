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/TG/ Station - Murderboner
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4 views • August 26, 2020
Murderboners and Griefers have been around almost since the inception of the game of Space Station 13. These days, it's a rarity anywhere other than Hippie Station and the excellent robustery training ground that is Traitor Station 13. However, that doesn't mean you don't occasionally encounter these particular spacemen...
It's 1AM in the morning.
There are no admins online.
The IRC chat is apparently a void where cries of help are meaningless.
I lasted barely more than five minutes before being ganked without a word between either of us being said. 10/10 roleplay.
It's 1AM in the morning.
There are no admins online.
The IRC chat is apparently a void where cries of help are meaningless.
I lasted barely more than five minutes before being ganked without a word between either of us being said. 10/10 roleplay.
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