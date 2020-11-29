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LE VOL YOGIQUE POUR LA PAIX : UNE SESSION PRATIQUE DE VOL YOGIQUE
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26 views • November 29, 2020
Source ; UNA SESION DE PRACTICA DE VUELO YOGUICO par vueloyoguico https://youtu.be/Kkh7hYpSbCg, publié le 13 juillet 2009.
Liens :
The TM-Sidhi Programme, Including Yogic Flying https://yogicflying.org/
L'Effet Maharishi http://pourlebiendetous.free.fr/publications/pdf/effet_maharishi_1994.pdf
Global Countries of World Peace https://www.globalcountry.org/wp/
L’Union mondiale des scientifiques pour la paix (Global Union of Scientists for Peace – GUSP) https://www.gusp.org/fr/
Conférence de presse de Maharishi Mahesh Yogi du 28 septembre 2001, Washington D.C. http://la-paix.org/Maharishi_Mahesh_yogi.htm
Établir une paix mondiale durable et créer une famille des nations unie https://transcendental-meditation.globalgoodnews.com/french/06-tm-peace.html
Méditation Transcendentale USA https://www.tm.org/
Méditation Transcendentale FRANCE http://mt-maharishi.com/contactadresses.html#hautadresses
Liens :
The TM-Sidhi Programme, Including Yogic Flying https://yogicflying.org/
L'Effet Maharishi http://pourlebiendetous.free.fr/publications/pdf/effet_maharishi_1994.pdf
Global Countries of World Peace https://www.globalcountry.org/wp/
L’Union mondiale des scientifiques pour la paix (Global Union of Scientists for Peace – GUSP) https://www.gusp.org/fr/
Conférence de presse de Maharishi Mahesh Yogi du 28 septembre 2001, Washington D.C. http://la-paix.org/Maharishi_Mahesh_yogi.htm
Établir une paix mondiale durable et créer une famille des nations unie https://transcendental-meditation.globalgoodnews.com/french/06-tm-peace.html
Méditation Transcendentale USA https://www.tm.org/
Méditation Transcendentale FRANCE http://mt-maharishi.com/contactadresses.html#hautadresses
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