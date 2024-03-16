PORK & the Unclean Pt 1

Did Jesus die so you can eat pork and catfish? If the unclean vacuum cleaner animals are now clean, then what cleans the land and sea now? Were the food laws 'done away with'? Are any of these passages even about pork? Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/pork/
Let me show you what God's Word says about it, sow you won't be bacon for mercy in that day.
Part 1 of 7
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.