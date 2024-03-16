Did Jesus die so you can eat pork and catfish? If the unclean vacuum cleaner animals are now clean, then what cleans the land and sea now? Were the food laws 'done away with'? Are any of these passages even about pork? Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/pork/

Let me show you what God's Word says about it, sow you won't be bacon for mercy in that day.

Part 1 of 7